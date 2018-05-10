DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kelechi Iheanacho chose the perfect occasion to return to scoring ways after an interminable period as Leicester City ended a long stretch of defeats to hand Arsenal a 3–1 defeat at the King Power Stadium Wednesday night.

The Nigerian who has had a gruelling time, trying to figure out a route to a more consistent performance since joining the 2016 champions from Manchester City last summer would however break his goals duck as he capitalised on a defensive error to beat Petr Cech in goal for Arsenal in the 14th minute.

The goal, Iheanacho’s second in the League this season, was what would open the floodgates of goals as team talisman, Jamie Vardy followed up with a second, through a penalty to cancel out Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser earlier.And want- away Algerian forward, Riyad Mahrez did complete the Gunners woes in Arsene Wenger’s penultimate game in charge when he scored the third goal on the dot of 90 minutes in a match young defender, Konstantin’s Mavropanos was red- carded following his ill- tempered charge on Iheanacho in the 15th minute.

The fabulous win meant it was the first time the Foxes were beating their more illustrious opponents in a league match since 1984. The loss further ensured that Arsenal set a notorious record as the only Premier League team in the about- to- be- concluded season without an away win in 2018.

For Iheanacho, there could not have been a better time to hit form, especially as a debut at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup beckons tantalisingly with the Super Eagles.