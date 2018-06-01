DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Traditional Ruler of Nnewi and Grand Patron, Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH. Igwe Dr. K.O.N Orizu III (CON. JP), the Igwe Nnewi has issued a statement expressing his deep worries about the state of health of our son and member of the Igwe Nnewi-in-Council, Chief Olisa Metuh, who is still lying critically ill at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Igwe hereby restates his full support for the ongoing war against corruption and does not intend to comment or interfere with the well intentioned Federal Government’s cardinal programme.

However, irrespective of the issues in court, we remain concerned about the condition of our son’s health, as he, being a citizen, still has his right to life. We therefore, hold that he be given the opportunity to access adequate medical care and treatment as prescribed by his doctors.

Since personally visiting Chief Metuh on the 23rd day of January, when he was on admission at the intensive care unit of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, the Igwe on seeing his condition has continued to offer prayers for Chief Metuh’s health as he remains pained that he has not been allowed to access the prescribed surgery, even at the risk of his life.

The Igwe had last week also dispatched a delegation to visit our son at the National Hospital, where they met him in critical condition and in severe pain in the Intensive Care Unit of the Trauma Center of the hospital, being attended to by doctors.

This delegation had reported that though our son is receiving optimal attention of top doctors at the national hospital where he has been stabilised, his condition remains precarious, as he needs the scheduled surgery.

The Igwe extends the appreciation of the Igwe Nnewi-in Council and indeed the entire people of Nnewi to the Doctors at the National Hospital for the wonderful care being given to their son even in the midst of strike action by health workers.

Our appreciation also go to friends and numerous associates of Chief Metuh who have continued to throng to the hospital to visit and cheer him up.

Chief Olisa Metuh, who in 2003 became one of the youngest persons (well below the age of 40 years) to receive a chieftaincy title in Nnewi, holds the title of Ugo Chidebelu Nnewi.

The Igwe Nnewi-in-Council stands with him in prayers and the strong belief that he will eventually be healed of his spinal troubles.

Signed:

Prince Obi Orizu

Private Secretary to Igwe Nnewi