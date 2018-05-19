DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

IGP Video: “We Are Not After Any Journalist” – Police

PRESS RELEASE

The attention of Kano State Police Command is drawn to trending headlines in some national dailies and online Media that the ’’ Police Launched prove, threaten bloggers arrest’’ over IGP’s trending video. The Command hereby debunks the news as false in its entirety and an act by mischief makers. No journalist was arrested nor invited by the Command for interrogation over the video clip. It is crystal clear that the Command maintain cordial relationship with the State Chapter of the N.U.J, the Correspondence Chapel and e all bloggers. The Media outlets responsible for the report had their correspondents here in Kano but none consulted the Command to verify the news.

No Manhunt of any Journalist what so ever by the Kano Police Command, please.

MAGAJI MUSA MAJIA,amnipr

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

KANO STATE