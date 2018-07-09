DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

IGP Commissions Police Mobile Force Squadron In Imo

– Inspects Other Security Related Projects

– As Governor Rochas Okorocha Gives Reasons For Under-Taking Such Projects

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris has Commissioned Police Mobile Force Squadron 64 Ideato Area Command located at Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government, Imo State, Stating that the Command would also serve part of Anambra State that has common boundary with Ideato.

The IGP also inspected the Ultra Modern Police Headquarters that is almost eighty percent completed, also built by the State Government, and equally Commissioned the Police Training College at Nekede in Owerri West Local Government. He inspected too, the Multi-billion naira Prison Complex also built by the government and waiting for Commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Idris who was in the State weekend for the South-East Zone Security Summit in Owerri the State Capital used the opportunity to Commission the SQUADRON 64 Command and Police Training College and inspected other Security related projects built by the Governor Rochas Okorocha’s government.

Handing over the Police Mobile Force Squadron 64 Ideato Area Command to the IGP for Commissioning, Governor Okorocha said “this whole unit was built and funded by the Imo State Government and donated officially to the Nigeria Police Force. This Squadron will kick-start development in Ideato as foundation has been laid for the speedy development of the area as no society of man can develop without adequate Security”.

The governor Continued, “The first thing for development is Security and having put it in place, every other thing shall be added. With the establishment of this base, our Eastern Palm University can now be assured of Security. This is the beginning of the development to come”.

He Stated “I am equally glad to announce that because of our relationship with the Nigeria Police in Imo State, we have also built Police Training College at Nekede and a SPU at Umuezela to bring in more Security in this land”.

Commissioning the Squadron 64 Ideato Area Command, the IGP said “I am overwhelmed with what I have seen in Imo. You can feel what is called the spirit of brotherhood. I am very impressed. It is my utmost pleasure to commission all these projects built by the State government and donated to the Nigeria Police,

“Squadron 64 which is been commissioned is created based on our assessment of the requirement of bringing Police Units to states in various parts of the country to bolster security in those regions. This will help for quick response to some of the Security challenges we have from time to time”, he remarked.

He further Stated “I thank the governor for his vision in putting everything in place for the security of his state. I want to express appreciation for the Police Training College in Nekede, Owerri. I enjoin the trainees in the College to take the drillings, hammering, beatings in good faith as this is the only way to lead you to success.