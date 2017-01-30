PRESS RELEASE

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, NPM, mni has appointed CSP Jimoh Olohundare Moshood as the substantive Force Public Relations Officer; he takes over from Ag. CP. Don N. Awunah fsi who has since been posted as Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.

CSP Jimoh O. Moshood hails from Ilorin Township in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State, a proud holder of B.Sc in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State. He was once a Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the position which earned him Commissioner of Police commendations for diligent and excellent performance.

He attended several courses within and outside the Country few of which are Crime Prevention Of Korea Police, At Police Training Institute, Seoul South Korea, Training Course on Anti – Hijacking Techniques and Tactics for Developing Countries at Special Police Academy, Beijing, China. He is a member of Nigeria Institutes of Public Relations, member of Africa Business School, Abuja and Associate Fellow of Institute of Corporate Administration Of Nigeria.

The officer has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force as DPO Central Area, Abuja between 2012 – 2013 and Chief Superintendent of Police in charge of Department of Finance and Administration, FCT Police Command, Abuja among others. Until his recent appointment he was the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer FHQ Abuja. He has since assumed duty as the Force Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force.

BENJAMIN J ACHEGBANI,

ADMIN OFFICER,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT

FORCE HEADQUARTERS,

ABUJA.