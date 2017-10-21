IGP Address: Closing Ceremony Of Forensic Management Of Crime Scene Training Course

PRESS RELEASE

AN ADDRESS BY THE INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE (IGP) REPRESENTED BY THE DEPUTY INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE (DEVELOPMENT & TRAINING) DIG EMMANUEL T INYANG Psc(+), mni ON THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF FORENSIC MANAGEMENT OF CRIME SCENE TRAINING COURSE ON 20TH OCTOBER, 2017 AT LOUIS EDET HOUSE, ABUJA.

The five (5) days training programme on Forensic Management of Crime Scene which commenced on 16th October, 2017 has come to an end today 20th October, 2017. It is my pleasure to welcome you all to this closing ceremony. Permit me to state that this training programme occupies a very prominent place in the training calendar and programmes of the Nigeria Police in year 2017.

It is my sincere hope that the course participants drawn from the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have benefited Immensely from the wealth of experience of the Spanish instructors who were on hand to deliver their expert knowledge and skills in Forensic and Crime Scene Management during the one week training programme.

I therefore urge the participants to take the newly acquired knowledge and skills of this training back to their respective offices and Departments and apply same effectively in their routine investigation activities. Let me also emphasize and advise that as trained Personnel you should not hesitate to create avenues at the slightest opportunity and advocate for the training of other officers in Forensic Management of Crime Scene as this will enhance capacity building of officers at all level of professionalism.

I also seize this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to our technical cooperation partners, the Spanish Ministry of Interior and the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria, the Spanish National Police and all the Facilitators of this training programme for the rare sacrifice they offer to make this training programme successful.

It is my hope and assurance that the Nigeria Police will continue to embark on professional and technical synergy with the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria and the Spanish National Police in future. Thank you.

–

CSP JIMOH O. MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officers

Force Headquarters