Igbo To Serve As President Of Nigeria: We Have Our Cards, UPP

The Igbo Presidency Project in Nigeria with effect from 2019 is a Big Deal and shall cover and include in the package: – Restructuring, Exit Clause, Political and Social Alliances, Strategic and Lawful Boycott of any Election process that fail the Conventional Test.

The United Progressive Party has the Political cards to play in the total defence of all oppressed and Marginalized peoples and interests in the country as we anchor on the principles of Equity, Fairness, Tolerance, Accommodation and Justice.

We submit further as follows:

1) That for an Igbo to serve or Lead Nigeria as President therefrom 2019 is realizable.

2) That Igbo man or woman as president of Nigeria is within the Geography of Restructuring, of which most power Blocs in the country have now agreed that Restructuring is the way to go, and to the effect that Restructuring must start now.

3) That Political power play, Calculations, Negotiations, Agreements, Aspirations, Alignments and Realignments cannot be handled as post dated cheques. These are Deals that require Hard-work, diligence and prayers.

4) That Restructuring of Nigeria is like Oxygen for the country and without it, there is no hope for Progress and Good life.

5) Restructuring had been on-going since the corruptive Amalgamation of the South and North of Nigeria in 1914, but become messy by the past Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Military Administration and further was derailed by the subsequent Military Administrations. The Amalgamation of 1914 was infact a British idea of both structuring and Restructuring this Geographical Area Christened Nigeria.

6) Without efficient Restructuring of Nigeria; Nigerians would continue to suffer from Government inflicted injustice resulting from poor Leadership that could not abate without Justice done to the present Political and Fiscal structures of the country.

Finally, the United Progressive Party (UPP) stoutly endorse the following as contained in her Manifesto registered with INEC to form part of the Restructuring package to be able to lift Nigeria up again from disunity, Hate, Sectionalism, instability, poverty, and Economic confusion: –

Self Determination, State Police, Resource Control, Referendum, Exit clause, Six Regional Structure, and Nigeria Native Nations Constitutional Recognition.

Pst. Benji Iheanyichukwu Duru

National Organizing Secretary

United Progressive Party

(UPP), Abuja.

Phone: 08033384966

08080112047

E-mail: duruojikeme@yahoo.com

duruojikeme@gmail.com