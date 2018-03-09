DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“Igbo Leaders Must Stand With Benue Against Fulani Murderers” – IPOB

It is heartbreaking that Biafrans of Igbo extraction has been abandoned and rendered defenseless in Benue State in the going pogrom by Fulani Islamic Jihadists. Important questions must be asked as to why Gov. Dave Umahi, Rochas Okorocha, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi with the support of Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndigbo publicly and illegally announced the proscription of IPOB when they knew the threat Biafran communities in Benue faced from Fulani terrorists.

There are 4 local government areas of Benue State namely Ado, Oju, Okpoku and Obi that is quintessentially Biafra, of pure Igbo extraction. No Igbo politician, Ohaneze Ndigbo or governor has ever fought for these communities, they surrendered to the North after the war, to be reintegrated with Enugu or Ebonyi State as it should be. They (Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo political class) are afraid of offending their Hausa Fulani masters that gerrymandered our people away from the East and made them Northerners overnight by placing them in Benue State. Today these Igbo communities (1) Ukum local government (2) Obi local government (3) Ogu local government (4) Okpokwu local gov. are being hunted like wild beasts by Fulani terrorists in their Igbo ancestral lands with nobody rising to their defence.

The proscription of IPOB by the Hausa-Fulani slaves in red caps and their active support for Operation Python Dance was what gave impetus to Fulani terrorists disguised as herdsmen to attack outlying Biafran communities in Benue with such ferocity and impunity. Knowing fully well that only IPOB had and still has the capability to checkmate these band of marauding killers from the Sahel, why did Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo governors proscribed IPOB activities in the manner they did? It is clear whose interest they were serving when they banned IPOB activities across Igboland.

With this in mind we are calling on Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Chief Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndigbo not to openly or covertly sabotage ongoing efforts by IPOB to protect indigenous Igbo Biafrans in Benue State. If they do, it will confirm to the world what we have always known that they are helping the Fulani caliphate consolidate their stranglehold on Igboland in particular and Biafraland in general.

Should Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo governors in any way undermine our efforts to defend our people in Benue, it would be confirmation that they have outlived their usefulness and must be proscribed because their continued existence is putting our survival as a race in jeopardy. Those we are defending are ethnic Igbo people they Ohaneze Ndigbo wrongfully allowed to be carved into Benue State. These indigenous communities in Benue State are known as the Umuezeokoha people.

In the past, some misinformed people sponsored by Arewa Consultative Forum/Northern Elders Forum like Paul Unongo ignorantly spoke about IPOB trying to annex other people’s land in Benue. Both him and his controllers from the Sahel failed to recognise the sizable amount of Igbo land that were cut off from the East and placed in the North as northern communities.

IPOB will not abandon or surrender any single Biafran community in Benue State as was the case in the past. Idoma, Igede and Umuezeokoha people are all Biafrans and deserve our protection.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.