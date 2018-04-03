DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

IDPs Score 298 Marks In JAMB Exams In Edo

Should Nigerians Defend Themselves Against Fulani Herdsmen? No

Yes View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Sixty-three internally displaced persons at Ohogua, Edo State, who sat for the recently released Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), performed excellently well.

All the successful JAMB candidates were students of the IDPs primary and secondary schools located within the camp, with the male students scoring the highest marks of 298 and 297.

The General Overseer of International Christian Mission Centre and operator of the camp, Solomon Folorunsho, who announced this to journalists in Benin, disclosed that 59 out of the 63 students scored between 288 and 298 marks, while the remaining four students scored between 180 and 198 marks.

He added that most of the successful internally displaced students chose University of Benin (UNIBEN), as first choice institution, and Medicine as first choice course.

He also explained that more than 200 students of the schools enrolled for this year West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

“For the 2018 JAMB examination, 63 students were enrolled and 59 of them scored above 200. Some scored between 288 and 298, and we have the remaining four who scored between 180 and 198.

“For me, l want to thank God and to the children for their seriousness and hard work. They really want to succeed and they are doing their best.

“I am very very happy and want to thank everyone who has come to contribute to their success, including volunteers and employed teachers, who taught them. I am really very happy. I also thank the government for giving us the enabling environment for this to happen,” he said.

While urging other students in the secondary school to emulate their colleagues who had secured admission into various tertiary institutions across the country,

“My joy is that they have been able to surmount all their challenges. Though, with lean resources, they have been able to trust God, utilize and make good use of what they have, to prepare themselves for the future like in education, and all other aspects ​of their endeavors.

“So, it gives me joy to see them happy, working hard, going to school, pray, playing and talking about Nigeria, Africa, world, even government at all levels. It gives me joy to hear and see them saying that they want to be doctors so that they can go back to their various communities to help the sick and injured.

“Some want to be engineers to be able to contribute to the development of their communities, States and the country; others want to be a teachers, so that they can go back to their communities to bring education to closer to their people.

“It gives me a great joy, that God has counted me, all of us, including the media and other Nigerians, worthy to be vessels​ through whom He has impacted knowledge and comfort to [the students],” he added.

The General Overseer however appealed to government at all levels, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organizations in the country to invest in the education of the inmates of the camp, as part of corporate social responsibility.