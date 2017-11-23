IDPs Relief Material: Senator Nyako Asked Air Commodore Ohemu To Assault Me Says Federal Lawmaker

A Federal Lawmaker representing Michika/Madagali at national Assembly, Honourable Adamu Kamale says that the Senator representing Adamawa Central senatorial zone, Abdulaziz Nyako assaulted him at the Yola international airport.

Kamale while narrating his ordeal experience in a Press statement issued to Journalist in Yola said how unthinkable is it for internally displaced persons (IDPs) relief materials to be shared in his constituency (Madagali) and he will not be represented but only to be assaulted when he made effort to witness the distribution.

The statement read that :

“Following the unfortunate incidence on bomb blast explosions at Madagali Local Government which is one of the local government in my constituency, the Governor of Adamawa State together with other well meaning Nigerians including members of the National Assembly solicited for relief materials from the National Emergency Agency (NEMA) for the people of Madagali.

“As the Honourable member representing the area, I personally called on the director General of NEMA earlier on Monday the 20th of November, 2017 to ensure the delivery of the relief materials. Arrangements were made and all the stakeholders including Senator Abdulaziz Nyako who is the Chairman committee on IDPs /NEMA in the Senate to deliver the relief materials. Air commodore Ohemu was assigned by NEMA to supervise the delivery. A Helicopter was arranged by the Air force to convey some of the stakeholders to where the materials is to be distributed on Wednesday, 21st November, 2017 by 90:am. I was billed to travel on board the helicopter with Senator abdulaziz Nyako, Air commodore Ohemu and others.

“To my utmost dismay, while I was to board the helicopter, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako ordered that I should not be permitted to use the helicopter as he is the Chairman of the delegation.

“All my efforts to draw the attention of the Senator and the Air force senior officer failed and in the process the Air Force officer ordered his men on ground to assault my person and ordered them to put me in the guardroom. They tore up my dresses,sustaining a lot of injured bruises from the forceful withdrawal from the helicopter.” The statement reads

He further said that he has the mandate of the people of Madagali and Michika and has the constitutional rights and privileges to represent them else where in the constituency.

“The people of Madagali have suffered several attacks and have been traumatized for many years, as their representative I have never seen Senator Abdulaziz Nyako in Madagali to commiserate with the people of the area over the several unfortunate incidences.

“I cannot explain this sudden monopoly of the Senator on the Federal government relief materials meant for the people of my constituency.” Kamale Queried

According to him as a matter of parliament rules both the Senate and the house of representatives holds each other in high esteem.

“It is clear therefore that the action of the senator contravenes the rules of the National Assembly, the involvement of senior Air Force officer is also unfortunate as the helicopter was not a private aircraft of Senator Abdulaziz Nyako and as such Air commodore Ohemu deserves to be sanctioned in line with the dictates of the military. ” He added