Ideye, Success In Action As Messi-less Barca Beat 10-Man Malaga

Barcelona inflicted more misery on relegation threatened Malaga following their 2-0 away win in their Spanish LaLiga clash on Saturday night.

Nigerian duo Brown Ideye and Isaac Success were introduced into the game in the 78th and 79th minutes respectively for Malaga.

Two first half goals from Luis Suarez (15th minute) and Philippe Coutinho (28th minute) were the scorers for Barcelona.

Malaga were reduced to 10 men following Samuel Garcia’s straight red card in the 30th minute.

Argentina star Lionel Messi was left out of the Barcelona squad as he was excused following the birth of his third child.

The win took Barcelona points to 72, and they are now 11 points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid in the league table.

Malaga continue to languish in the bottom of the league standing on 13 points, 11 points away from safety.