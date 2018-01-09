Idemili North, South Stand Still for Umeh

The APGA candidate in the forthcoming re-run of the Anambra Central Senatorial election, Chief Victor Umeh resumed his campaign to a roaring start today with a dramatic stomp in Ojoto, Idemili South LGA and Nkpor in Idemili North respectively.

The rallies which attracted the who-is-who in the party drew large crowds of enthusiastic supporters and excited electorate who are still savouring the historic victory recorded by APGA in the November 18, 2017 gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano expressed his gratitude to the people for turning out in their largest possible numbers to vote for him in the gubernatorial election and quickly reminded them that there was one more river left to cross.

“I want to remind you that we are standing with Ohamadike in the January 13, 2018 senatorial election and we must repeat our last performance on this Saturday,” the governor declared, urging the people to turn out en-masse and vote for Chief Umeh in the re-run election.

He reiterated his decision to lead Umeh’s election bid and assured the people that all hands would be on deck to deliver the Anambra Central Senatorial seat to Umeh.

Earlier in her remarks, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu had wooed the crowd for Umeh, reminding the people that he would make a great difference in the upper legislative assembly.

Expressing her strong disapproval of some silent senators representing some South East zones in the red chamber, Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu assured the people of Idemili that Chief Umeh would fight for them in the upper legislative chambers.

He reminded them that Chief Umeh had been a formidable footsoldier of the party and a great warrior who had repeatedly proven himself in battle.

“How else shall we compensate him for the good work he has done for our great party?” She asked, re-emphasizing that a senatorial seat would be not only a reward but a perfect challenge to Umeh to serve his people in a higher capacity.

Also in his welcoming address, Chief Umeh had dismissed the swirling confusion in the media concerning the election and assured the people that voting would take place as scheduled on Saturday.

He urged the people to disregard all efforts by some mischief makers to create confusion over the planned election as INEC had repeatedly assured that polling would take place as scheduled.