DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ibrahim Magu Shares Seized “Stella Odua’s BMW Bullet Proof Cars” To Wives, Friends

The EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu from information reliably gathered by LeadingReporters is an anti-corruption crusader who lacks morality. Mr. Magu tends to enforce morality he himself does not seem to possess.

A source who spoke LeadingReporters exclusively on the activities of Ibrahim Magu, the controversial man at the helm of affairs in Economic and Financial Crime Commission has turned the office he calls the shot as a cash-cow through which he extends all manners of goodies to his family members and friends. Some say he does so in an attempt to water the political ground as a source claims he is eyeing for the governorship position of Borno State.

The source claimed that impunity, recklessness, threat to life of staff who dares challenge him have become the order of the day.

Our source further alleged that Mr. Ibrahim Magu has gifted his wives and other friends some of the choice ceased vehicles from alleged corrupt office holders.

One of the vehicles, according to the source is the controversial “Bullet-Proof BMW car” acquired by Stella Odua when she held sway as the Minister of Aviation. Others include porch cars and other high-grade cars which have been released to friends who sing his praises.

It would be recalled the BMW bullet-proof car raised a lot of dust when the issue went public, leading to a public outcry that former President Goodluck Jonathan allowed impunity in his government. That tension died down when it was learnt that former Governor of Lagos and now the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fashola bought the same spec of BMW at a far higher price than what Stella Odua bought.

Information at our disposal alleges that the said vehicles and others are currently being used as private vehicles by the wives and relatives of the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

All efforts to reach the EFCC Chairman for his comment were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off as at the time of filing this report.

–

Source: https://www.leadingreporters.com/investigation/exposed-magu-gifts-controversial-stella-odua-bmw-bullet-proof-cars-to-wives/