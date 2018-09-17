DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ibori’s Brother, William, To Be Buried November 2nd

High Chief William Boyi Ibori, a brother to Chief James Onanefe Ibori, the Governor of Delta State from 1999 to 2007, will be buried on Friday 2nd November, 2018. William Ibori held the highly respected title of Unugbrogodo of Ogharafe.

In a statement dated Sunday 16th September, 2018, Tony Eluemunor, Chief Ibori’s Media Assistant, said that the immediate family of Chief William Ibori announced the interment date through Mr. Kingsley Ibori and Barrister Simeon Nanah.

Chief William Ibori, the well-respected patriarch of the Ibori family of Oghara Kingdom in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, died on the night of Wednesday July 11, 2018, of heart attack. He was 76 years old having been born on 2nd February 1942.

Chief William Ibori is survived by Mrs Elizabeth and Omoteseri Sirian Ibori (wives) and nine children – Kingsley, Crown, Ejiro, Enajite, Ovie, Anne, Evuareherhe, Tuwere and Fabian, and 18 grandchildren.

The church funeral service for the late High Chief William Boyi Ibori will hold Friday 2nd November at Oghara stadium to accommodate the large throng of people expected to come to commiserate with members of the Ibori family of Oghara, including Chief James Onanefe Ibori, who is now the patriarch of the family – with the passing of his beloved brother, Chief William.

Signed: Tony Eluemunor

Media Assistant to Chief James Onanefe Ibori.