Former jailed Delta State governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has arrived his country home amidst jubilation from kinsmen and political associates, 247ureports.com can authoritatively report.

Ibori, it was learnt arrive Oghara, last night following his release from London prison after fulfilling all requirements by law.

Although, his coming into the country was unannounced but feelers reaching us show that the former governor had already landed in Oghara.

Our source said, “As I am talking with you now, Ibori is in Oghara right now”, he disclosed.

A government house source though could not confirm whether Ibori has arrived said, “I have seen it on Facebook but I have been very busy but later in the day I will call to know”.

Details later