I will win If I run for President- Yul Edochie

Hollywood actor, Yul Edochie is not about to douse the fire of his political ambition.

The actor who contested in the November 2017 Anambra governorship election on the platform of the Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC) has revealed that he might run for president of Nigeria in 2019.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the passionate politician said: “So, it’s my birthday today, 7th of January, 2018. I just turned 36, so happy birthday to me.2018 is just unfolding, we pray for more blessings so let’s just keep our fingers crossed. Who knows, I may just decide to run for president of Nigeria this time, in 2019, and I will win.”

Recall that Edochie secured 145 votes in the election. He is hopeful about his victory if he decides to run for the highest office in the Nigeria come 2019.

–

Source: https://www.thenewsguru.com/will-win-run-president-yul-edochie/