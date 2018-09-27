DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

“I Will Turn Nigeria Around For Good”.. Bafarawa Assures Nigerians

By Emmanuel Onotevure in Kaduna

With the primaries for the 2019 Presidential election drawing close, aspirants have not relented in their nationwide consultation visits to the various states.

Former Sokoto state Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa who is also aspiring for the position of President under the platform of the major opposition party, PDP today visited Kaduna state as part of his consultation visit.

Addressing his supporters at the PDP State Secretariat, the presidential aspirant enjoined nigerians not to entertain fears over the issue of incumbency factor by the APC which has failed to deliver democratic dividends to them.

According to Bafarawa, “the PDP will reposition and move the country forward if it takes over power in 2019”.

The presidential hopeful appealed to delegates from the state to give him their votes, as he described himself as the right man to vote for.

He promised to turn the country around for good, if given the mandate.