I Was Paid By Politicians To Blackmail Suleiman, Says Stephanie Otobo

Stephanie Otobo, the Canada-based singer who claimed to have had an affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, says she lied.

Otobo said she was “heavily paid” by powerful politicians and some pastors to blackmail Suleiman.

In a video trending online, Otobo made the disclosure before Suleiman’s church congregation in Auchi, Edo state.

The singer also asked for forgiveness from the cleric and his wife.

See the video below: