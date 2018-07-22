DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

I Was Not Part Of PDP Rally In Adamawa – Adamawa Gov

Governor Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa has described as “malicious and false” an online report alleging that he gave N70 million to organisers of Saturday’s rally in Yola by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bindow in a statement Sunday by his Special Adviser Press and Media Affairs, Mr Martins Dickson, said the report trying to portray him as engaging in anti party activities was cheap blackmail by those worried over his rising profile and that of APC in the state.

“The publication is false, malicious, misleading and an attempt to mask the rising profile, good virtues and sacrifice of Sen. Bindow in upholding and promoting APC as the most popular party in Adamawa.

“The authors of the fabricated lies have run out of substance with which to discredit him and have resorted to cheap blackmail and childish stories.”

The statement urged journalists and the media to always strive to verify their facts and be professional in their operation.

“The good work of APC under Bindow is spread glaringly across the 21 local government areas of the state for all to see and there’s no amount of falsehood that will make anyone believe that a governor and party that have done so well in the state will be involved in any form of clandestine anti-party activity”.

The statement reiterated the governor’s commitment to remain focused on fulfilling his campaign promises in line with his party’s manifesto.