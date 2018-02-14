DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

I Never Imagined Uche Nwosu Would Marry My Daughter – Okorocha

By Austin Echefu

Governor Rochas Okorocha has perhaps for the first time expressed shock in the public that Uche Nwosu whom he picked up on the street later became his son-in-law by marrying his daughter.

Okorocha expressed this shock in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, on Wednesday, saying that he never thought that Uche Nwosu who also later became a Commissioner and now Chief of Staff in his government would marry his First daughter.

Governor Okorocha has endorsed Uche Nwosu as his successor in 2019. But recall that in 2015 Uche Nwosu handed over over the governorship ticket of the APC to father-in-law, Owelle Rochas Okorocha by resigning, after he had won the primary election.

But according to the Governor who spoke on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, when the APC executives, leaders and traditional rulers from Oguta LGA visited him at the Government House to enlist their support for Uche Nwosu for the 2019 governorship contest in the State, saying that allowing a young man who served him to marry his daughter was to show that the son of a poor man could marry the daughter of a big man.

The Governor said that the Chief of Staff Government House, Chief Uche Nwosu, didn’t come to him as a potential inlaw but came to him like most of such young men who had come to him to help them succeed in life, adding that right from the time the young man came to him, he didn’t know he would one day marry his daughter.

“I don’t sell my daughters. That was why I didn’t consider how wealthy or poor he was before I allowed him to marry my daughter even at the level God has placed me. I saw the hand of God in the whole thing. He has a future for himself. He has sincerity of purpose. He means well.

“Uche Nwosu possesses all the qualities to be a good governor. He can exercise regard for the poor. He can make sacrifice. My happiness at the end of this administration is to see a worthy successor.

“Someone who will not destroy free education and work for the State as if his life depends on that. I won’t impose anybody, but I am entitled to support anybody that I see can do the job.

“People have been coming to say that they want Uche Nwosu in 2019. I am very democratic in my ways of doing things. Some people are coming up with the sentiments of zone, religion and so on, just to polarize our people. We won’t allow that. Imo people are one. And let the man who can deliver the goods be there”, Okorocha said.

He added: “Oguta people are key to the development of the State. I commend you for finding one of my political sons worthy to be a governor. The projects in Oguta will all be completed. The Ministry of Tourism has been relocated to Oguta to fast-track the development of the area. Peace has been restored in Oguta. I have no personal interest in all these”.

The former Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Jones Uzoka, who led the Oguta delegation said they came to present their resolution and urge him to support Chief Uche Nwosu to become the governor of the State in 2019, adding that Chief Nwosu has shown both in conduct and in action that he would be an ideal governor.