‘I Don’t Lose Battles’: Fayose Reacts To Ekiti Election Result, Attacks Buhari

Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has rejected and condemned the outcome of the governorship election held in the state over the weekend.

In a series of tweets on Monday, he accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the security operatives to win the poll for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“On this Ekiti election, President Buhari demonstrated truly that he is not a Democrat, but a dictator and fascist per excellence,” Fayose claimed a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola lost to the APC.

He alleged further, “It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres, scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

“The President should bury his head in shame for using the Police, Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and INEC to snatch the mandate given to Olusola and deliver it to Fayemi ‘whom Ekiti people rejected’.”

The governor, who insisted that his party was cheated in the election, claimed there was no jubilation in Ekiti after Fayemi was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He further described the victory of the APC as pyrrhic, insisting that his party would not be silenced but would work tirelessly until they get the justice they deserved.

“We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God,” Fayose vowed. “As for me, I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold with my head high.”

“I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. By the power of God, I will laugh last.”