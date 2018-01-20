DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

I Can’t Be Stopped! – Actress Tonto Dikeh Replies Ex-Husband Who Sued Her Over Reality TV Show

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has gone ahead to inform her fans that her Reality TV Show “King Tonto” would be on air soon, few days after her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, sued her alongside Linda Ikeji.

Few weeks ago, popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, was captured on camera as she stri*ped unclad for a new reality TV show titled “King Tonto”, which will exclusively premiere on Linda Ikeji TV.

The video teaser released by popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, shows the actress go through her day to day activities as she takes care of her son, King and also undergoes cosmetic surgery, saying her body has always been something she has been ashamed of.