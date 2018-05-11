DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

"I Cannot Be Suspended, Ohanaeze Is Talking Rubbish" – Eze Igbo Abuja

Igbo residing in Abuja Federal Capital Territory [FCT] may be unaware of the brewing volcanic eruption awaiting the community owing to the unfolding tussle between the Ohanaeze in the FCT and the Kingship stool in the FCT Igbo community.

The Eze Igbo of FCT Igbo community, Dr. Ibe Nwosu was recently suspended indefinitely by the Ohanaeze in the FCT for gross violations of the constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Abuja – including, Illegal creation of units in violation of article 9 (2) (i) of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Constitution. Illegal appointment and coronation of unit chiefs (Ochigbo) in violation of article 9 (2) (f) of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Constitution. And, deliberate moves aimed at causing disaffection amongst Ndigbo in the FCT with his creation, promotion and sponsorship of an illegal group under the name of Igbo Community Association as against the Ohanaeze Constitutionally-recognized Igbo Community Assembly at the grassroots; article 9 (1) (a) of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT Constitution.

But Dr. Nwosu in talking to 247ureports.com retorted that the Chairman had not suspended him. “Odozi has no right. He is talking rubbish… he is talking nonsense. I made a mistake putting him into Ohanaeze – I did not know he was a stupid.”

Dr Nwosu who spoke on the phone stated that the Ohanaeze Chairman of the FCT, Odozi Nwodozi did not hold a well constituted meeting of the Ohanaeze to enable him effect his suspension. Ohaneze has not held any meeting. Odozi cannot call a meeting and form a quorum.”

When asked if he understood the powers of the Ohanaeze FCT to suspend a seating Eze Igbo, Dr. Nwosu acknowledged that “Ohanaeze has the power” constitutionally to remove a seating Eze Igbo.

“But they have not held a quorum. I did not do anything. All I did was increase the number of Igbo sons with chieftaincy titles.” Dr. Nwosu claims he is willing to face a disciplinary committee to discuss the details behind the numerous chieftaincy titles conferred by him, supposedly illegally.

Dr. Nwosu has been known to confer chieftaincy titles on individuals with questionable characters in return for monetary gains. Many of the individuals conferred with titles are ex-convicts and criminals.