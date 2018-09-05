DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

I am Too Shy To Go Nude – Ebube Nwagbo

Svelte Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo has said she cannot play nude scenes in any movie even if she is offered a million dollars.

Speaking in a chat with Hip TV, the actress said Nollywood is different from Hollywood, adding that romance is often misconstrued in Nigeria.

“I can’t do that, come on, this is Nollywood. We tell our own stories in our own way, that’s what makes us Nollywood. You know in Hollywood, they sell things to you, they are not realistic. Some are but most of them are not,” she said.

“We both know how romance is in Nigeria so going nude is a no-no for me. How much is a million dollars? I know it is a lot of money but is it worth it? Kudos to anyone that can do that but I’m too shy to do that.”

Reacting to the notion that Nollywood actresses depend on other means to fund their lifestyle, Ebube said: “Do they think we work for free? We work and get paid. Nollywood has come to stay whether you like it or not. This is how we put food on our table.

“When somebody or an actress does something in Nollywood, they assume it’s somebody somewhere that did it. We dey work, dem dey pay us. No matter how small it is, if you invest you make more money. The secret with longevity in whatever you do is learning to invest back no matter how little as long as you have something that pays you and you save little by little.

“Little by little is much so that talk is an imaginary story that started and everyone is talking about it. You are not in our bank accounts that you will know what we are earning and what we are putting out there.”