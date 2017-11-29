I Am The Undisputed Founder Of The All Progressives Grand Alliance – APGA

–

My Book on the conceptualization and formation of the All Progressives

Grand Alliance, APGA is work-in-progress that will come with details

on the background, motivation, vision, ideology, agenda, challenges

and the actualization of the noble and historic objective of founding

APGA.

However, the mischievous and deliberate distortion of the history of

APGA especially by persons who are basically smitten by unprovoked

envy and malice have compelled me to narrate a brief historical

account of the formation of APGA in order to set the records straight

and avail the unwary public with the incontrovertible truth about the

formation of APGA.

The strong desire to found a national political party based on Igbo

initative motivated me to rally a few associates on the platform of

Igboezue Cultural Association which I founded in 1991 with the Motto

of Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya (Be Your Brothers Keeper) to embark on the

mission of forming a political party. In 1996 we submitted the

application to register the Peoples Democratic Congress (PDC) to the

Electoral Commission. PDC was not registered. In 1998 we resubmitted

the application to register PDC, we failed the second time. Not

deterred by these failures we approached the Independent National

Electoral Commission, INEC, the third time to register the United

Progressive Grand Alliance, UPGA. Let me recall that in all three

applications we used the Motto: “Onye Aghala Nwanne Ya” Be Your

Brothers Keeper, and the Logo was the Cock, for reasons that will be

found in the main Book that is in the making.

I performed the public presentation of UPGA at the Nike Lake Hotel,

Enugu on 28th of July, 2001. Justice Eze Ozobu (rtd), the President

General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo who was to be the Chairman of the occasion,

directed his Special Assistant, Mazi Kalu Onuma to represent him. I

then appealed to Professor Ben Obumselu of the blessed memory to

preside over the event while I did the presentation. Late Elder

Statesman Senator Francis Ella, a chieftain of Ohanaeze from Ikwerre

in Rivers State was on hand to deliver his goodwill message, at the

occasion.

It was at this well-attended event, which Victor Umeh also attended

that he spoke and announced his resignation from the PDP to join the

unregistered UPGA. In recognition of that gesture I appointed him

Protem National Treasurer of UPGA. In October, 2001, Victor Umeh

walked out on UPGA when he was confronted with his double dealing of

still belonging to a faction of PDP in Anambara State, as State

Treasurer while at the same time holding the office of Protem National

Treasurer of UPGA. He shamefully returned to PDP. Umeh was not sighted

again until July 2002, nine months after UPGA had transmuted to APGA

and registered as a political party. In other words Victor Umeh only

became a member of APGA in July, 2002. He was not part of the

formation of APGA.

INEC announced the registration of APGA, NDP and UNPP on Saturday 22nd

June, 2002 and I received the Certificate of Registration of APGA on

Monday, 24th June 2002 in an impressive ceremony at INEC Headquarters

presided over by late Dr. Abel Guobadia, the Honourable Chairman of

INEC at the time. On Tuesday 25th June 2002 and at the instance of

late Barr. J.S.P.C. Nwokolo, I made a discreet return to Enugu. At the

wee hours of Wednesday, 26th June, 2002, Barr Nwokolo came to my

Independence Layout Residence at Enugu in the company of a young SSS

detail attached to him Mr. Mike Obagu. Together we drove to late Arch

Bishop Albert Kanene Obiefuna at his official residence at Onitsha,

where he prayed for and blessed me and sprinkled the Holy Water on us

and the Certificate of Registration of APGA. We proceeded from Onitsha

to the Enugu Airport where I returned to Abuja with the morning

flight. Mr. Mike Obagu was to become my Chief Security Officer for

many years. He has recently retired from the DSS as a very Senior

Officer. My attention has recently been drawn to the fact that Victor

Umeh lied to a group of Catholic Priests that he was the person who

made this spiritual visit to Arch Bishop Albert Kanene Obiefuna with

Late Barr. J.S.PC. Nwokolo. Umeh was not even a member of APGA when

this trip with Barr. Nwokolo was made. Mr. Mike Obagu, alive and well.

He is a living witness to this incident. Nothing is too sacred for

Umeh to lie with.

On Thursday, 27th June 2002, I then made a triumphant return to Enugu

in which a large crowd of supporters and a battery of media men were

on hand to receive me. From the Airport we drove in a long Motorcade

to present the Certificate to the Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu

where he could not hold back his emotion as he gave me a bear hug when

he beheld the Certificate. We then proceeded to the residence of Late

Dr Alex Ekwueme, where he was on hand to receive us at his

Independence Layout Enugu, residence. We then moved to Justice Eze

Ozobu’s residence to yet another emotion laden speech and prayers. We

ended the day’s event with a visit to late Chief C.C. Onoh’s residence

at Ngwo but unfortunately he couldn’t wait for us because of our

apparent late arrival.

In all of these, Victor Umeh was not present because he had not become

a member of APGA, after jumping off the UPGA ship in October, 2001. In

July 2002, Barr. J.S.P.C Nwokolo passionately appealed to me to

forgive Victor Umeh and admit him into APGA. I obliged. I appointed

him the Assistant National Vice Chairman of APGA for the South East

Geopolitical Zone, after Chief Edozie Njoku who held the office at the

time respected my appeal to accept the position of Assistant National

Secretary to pave the way for Umeh who later turned out to be an

ingrate. Umeh couldn’t return to the office of National Treasurer,

because the nominee of Late Dr Chuba Okadigbo, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu

had to be appointed into the office when Umeh lost faith and backed

off. Chief Nwosu was to resign in protest when Mr. Peter Obi emerged

as the Governorship candidate of APGA. Victor Umeh at this point

crawled back to me begging me on his knees to reinstate him as

National Treasurer, since Chief Okey Nwosu’s resignation created a

vacancy. This office was actually zoned to Anambra State. In my

benevolence and soft spot for a man that turned out to be worse than a

vampire, I reappointed Chief Victor Umeh the National Treasurer and

presented him at the Party’s National Convention on January 10, 2003

for ratification. Note that prior to the convention I exercised the

power to appoint Protem Officers of the party. It was from the

position of National Treasurer that Victor Umeh rewarded my

benevolence to him with an unprovoked Political Coupe d’état at the

instigation and inducement of some elements in the Obasanjo

Presidency. The Obasanjo presidency regarded APGA as a National

Security risk, from the very moment Late Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu emerged

as the presidential candidate of our party. Chief Obasanjo told me

this much. They had the morbid fear that if APGA was allowed to spread

and gain root in the East, that Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu would re-enact his

Biafran Mission. To halt APGA’s expansion and if possible destroy it

became a state policy of the Obasanjo Administration. Victor Umeh was

quite handy to do the hatchet Job. This is the truth of the matter.

This is the genesis of the APGA imbroglio.

Let me recall that at the Ohanaeze General Meeting held at Asaba on

the 30th of June, 2002 the President General, Justice Eze Ozobu (rtd)

urged Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu to leave the APP which later became ANPP and

join APGA. In September, 2002 Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu as a Guest at a

ceremony by the students of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka,

dramatized his resignation from APP by tearing his APP membership card

in public. On the 24th of December 2002, he agreed to become a member

of APGA after I had consented to propose him as our Presidential

Candidate for the 2003 Presidential Election. This took place at his

No 4 Isiuzo Street residence, in Independence Layout, Enugu, in the

presence of Justice Eze Ozobu (rtd), Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Prince Richard

Ozobu, Chief H.B.C Ogboko and Chief Onwuka Ukwa. On the 26th of

December 2002, I proposed Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu as our presidential

Candidate in a well-attended World Press Conference at the Zodiac

Hotel, Independence Layout Enugu. On the 10th of January, at the Old

Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja, I proudly raised the hands of Dim

Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Alhaji Sanni Bayero as our Presidential and Vice

Presidential candidates respectively.

At this juncture, it is important to debunk another blatant lie that

Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu “single handedly” appointed Mr.

Peter Obi as the Governorship Candidate of APGA for the 2003 Election.

The truth is that the National Working Committee of APGA appointed a 7

member Screening Committee to screen and recommend the best Candidates

to fly our Party’s Governorship flags in the South East. The Committee

was headed by Chief Maxi Okwu, Deputy National Chairman South. Others

were Prince O.N.C. Akanegbu, Chief Onwuka Ukwa, Chief G.U. Uba, Chief

David Ukeje, Chief Edozie Njoku and Chief Victor Umeh. The screening

exercise took place at the Hotel Presidential, Enugu, on 30/12/2002.

Chief Maxi Okwu in the company of members of the Committee addressed a

Press Conference on the same day at the same venue and recommended for

the approval of the National Executive Committee, the following

candidates: (1). Mr. Peter Obi – Anambra State, (2). Barr. Ugo

Agballah – Enugu State (3) Dr. Ezekiel Izuogu – Imo State (4) Barr.

Chief Onwuka Kalu – Abia State and (5) Barr. Sylvester Oduko – Ebonyi

State. It still baffles me why Victor Umeh will find pleasure in

spreading falsehood and fabricating malicious propaganda against his

benefactors even on matters of recent occurrence in which the dramatis

personae are very much alive with sound memories. What manner of human

being is Victor Umeh who has achieved notoriety in stabbing in the

back practically every one of his benefactors? I am yet to see any

benefactor of Umeh who did not end up being a victim of his

wickedness.

The New Webster’s Dictionary defines a Founder as one who initiated or

originated a project. Being the Founder of APGA ought not to be

controversial but for malicious, mischievous and envious characters

like Victor Umeh. I gave the late Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu over two decades

of unalloyed and unflinching loyalty. He celebrated me severally for

the accomplishment of founding APGA. Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the

leadership of Justice Eze Ozobu gave me the Traditional Title of

Ogbatuluenyi Ndigbo – A person who killed an Elephant for the Igbo

People. By this singular honour I remain the only Igbo person dead or

alive who holds an Ohanaeze Traditional Title. I wonder why any person

with any sense of proportion would want to ascribe the founding of

APGA to Dim Odumegwu-Ojukwu. The Eze Igbo Gburugburu I associated with

for a long time never for a moment laid claim to founding APGA. God

knows that I genuinely and loyally added appreciable value to Dim

Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s Political Profile. I deserve nothing but gratitude.

Section 18(1) of APGA Constitution registered with INEC which was

there before Umeh joined the party states as follows. “The Founder of

the party CHIEF CHEKWAS OKORIE shall hold the office of the National

Chairman of the party for an initial period of Four Years and may hold

the office for a second term of four years if he so desires”. Umeh

aided by sponsors from the Obasanjo Presidency, struck when I was mid

way in my first term of four (4) years.

It is reassuring that none of the children of late Dim Chukwuemeka

Odumegwu-Ojukwu has been tempted to ascribe founding APGA to their

noble father. Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Eze Igbo

Gburugburu, a man of immeasurable integrity would never desire to be

dressed with borrowed robes. I am unable to come to terms with the

reasons why his wife Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who is aware

of the veracity of the above narrative would want to join in

denigrating the image of the great leader by dressing her late husband

in borrowed robes as if he needed it to compliment his historic and

noble accomplishments. This is an obvious and regrettable disservice

to the personality of the sage.

The incontrovertible fact is that I, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie am the

Founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA 2002 and the

United Progressive Party, UPP 2012. By this feat I proudly join Chief

Obafemi Awolowo, Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, all of

blessed memory, as one of four Nigerians who founded two Political

Parties each in their life time.

No matter how hard my traducers may try, my hard-earned place in

Nigeria’s political history and the evolution of our democracy can

never be taken away from me till the end of time whether I am alive or

dead.

Those who wallow in distorting history and denying others their

genuine and hard earned achievements must be mindful of the merciless

verdict of Amadioha, the Igbo god of retributive Justice.

CHIEF DR CHEKWAS OKORIE

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP