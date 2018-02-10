DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says his role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is to add to the integrity, do the right thing and push the government is the right way.

Osinbajo noted that he was possibly the first born-again Christian and pastor elected as Nigeria’s vice president, saying there is a divine purpose for this.

Speaking Friday at St. Peter:s Anglican Church, Otun-Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the burial ceremony of Pa Daniel Olajide Adebiyi, he said: “I believe very strongly that there is a reason for my being elected as Vice President, and possibly the first born-again Christian, the first pastor to have been elected as Vice President. God is not the God of accident. He understands expertly what He wants to do. My role there is to add to the integrity, to do the right thing and make sure that we push our government in the right way.”

The vice president, who asked for prayers, stated: “This is a golden opportunity for us as Christians. When the two of us agree on anything, the Lord our God will bring it to pass. Agree with me that our country will be great and our country will be great.”

Source: Daily Trust