–

Press Release

We have read in the media especially on the social media a statement falsely credited to Governor Rochas Okorocha that he has not endorsed Chief Uche Nwosu, but that, he is rather considering three people including Uche Nwosu, Prince Eze Madumere and Chike Okafor.

That is not true. If there was any atom of truth in that claim, it wouldn’t have been a side-talk thing. The governor endorsed Chief Nwosu and gave more than twenty solid reasons for doing so. And also following the man’s endorsement by students, women and youth groups and 24, out of the 27 Local Governments in the State.

In the past 24 hours, Imo people in particular have been calling over the false Statement credited to the governor on the endorsement issue. We have been telling those who called to disregard that Statement and Continue to work and pray for Uche Nwosu.

Like we had said in one of our media outings to that effect, the opposition in Imo is desperate and extremely worried because they are yet to see any of the aspirants who can beat Uche Nwosu either in the Primary or in the main election. They are stranded.

Also, endorsements have been going on across the States, but in Imo, Uche Nwosu’s own endorsement is the one being celebrated and being talked about. In no distant time, we are going to respond to those talking about nepotism to prove to them that such issue is neither here nor there.

The issue of endorsement has been part of the nation’s Politics. There is nothing strange about it. It does not replace Party Primary or the INEC organized election. And Uche Nwosu will win the APC guber Primary and also win the election proper because human beings are involved in the two activities and not blackmail.

Finally, the governor’s endorsement of Uche Nwosu was an open thing and if there is any counter development it should also be an open venture and not “corner-corner” thing. Imo people are desirous of who would sustain Governor Okorocha’s monumental achievements or even do more than him. And the person is Uche Nwosu. God bless Nigeria. God bless Imo State. God bless APC.

–

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor