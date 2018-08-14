DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

I Am Not Desperate To Be President – Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Mr. Abubakar Atiku, has said he is not desperate to be President of the country.

He made the assertion while fielding questions from journalists shortly after his meeting with the Oba of Benin, where he sought royal blessing of the monarch on his presidential aspiration.

Atiku who is seeking to contest for Nigeria’s top job on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said his decision to contest for presidency was borne out of his dire desire to improving the lots of Nigerians, adding that he would still remain in the PDP even if he failed to get the sole ticket of the party in 2019.

He said if he were desperate to be the nation’s president, he would have long achieved it and would have not step down for Abiola.

“There is nothing wrong in entring the race. I can run as many times as possible. I am fit, qualified. I still have ideas that I believe that are going to put this country at the right part.

“So, what is wrong in running? I am not desperate. If I were desperate, I would have taken the presidency in 2003. If I were desperate, I would not have stepped down for Abiola. I am not desperate,” Atiku said.