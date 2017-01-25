My attention has been drawn to a publication in the Vanguard Newspaper of Wednesday, January 25, 2017 entitled: “Andy Uba, Soludo, Others battle for APC Gov ticket” in which the state chairman of the party was reported to have listed my name among those contesting for the party’s nomination for the Anambra governorship election. Since the said publication, I have received hundreds of calls, texts and emails seeking clarification on the matter. I also sought and obtained the phone number of the said state chairman and spoke to him in order to ascertain the veracity of the story, and he confirmed to me that he was mis-reported. Consequently, I wish to clarify that I am not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and could therefore not be contesting for its party nomination.

–

Prof. Soludo