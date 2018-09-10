DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

I am In The Race To Rescue Bauchi – Captain Jibrin

Bauchi State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Captain Muhammad Bala Jibrin has explained that he is in the race to rescue the state from the path of destruction.

Jibrin stated this over the weekend in Misau after he commissioned Misau Youth Volunteer Forum and 12 Sharon busses for his 2019 governorship election campaigns in the State. He said “the reason why we formed APC was to bring about change but in Bauchi State nothing has change and alleged that virtually everything is being destroyed by the present administration and this lack of change will not change our resolve to develop the State we most renew our desire for coming together to rescue our state and to repair the destruction of our State”

He said “it’s a collective mission to rescue Bauchi state from the path of destruction, bankruptcy and inept leadership, because after collecting over 500bn in three years there is nothing to show as genuine achievements in the state”

Jibrin said “the experience of 2015 where candidates were elected because of the popularity of President Buhari will not repeat itself, I advise you to investigate those you want to vote as leaders. Joining your picture with Buharis picture to cover your inept leadership will not work if you are sincere stand on your own and show case your achievements to the electorates in the state and I am sure this time around, we will not accept those who come with mischievous intentions, those that come with aim of cheating us, our country and children to come along with us. We will not allow it”.

He pledged that if he win the elections in 2019 he will give priority to education in order to address the problems of giving the electorates money before they will give you their votes.

The aspirant said “collecting money to vote is corruption in politics because if you collect N500 or any amount to vote for a candidate you are denying yourself, your children and the entire state education, health care and all aspects of development this attitude most be change if we are educated we will not accept it we have to reject of any financial inducement to get vote”

Jibrin pledged that he will not steal people’s money or spend it recklessly by travelling to foreign countries because he has travelled to over 60 countries in the world and pledged to restore the respect of traditional rulers , community and religious leaders in the society.

He added that his acceptance to contest the governorship of Bauchi was borne out of patriotism to restore the lost glory of the state.

Jibrin said that it’s regrettable that the state has fallen into the hands of an opportunistic leadership ‎which is displaying incompetence and lack of knowledge of rudiments of leadership.

All people that spoke at the occasion extolls the exemplary qualities of Captain Bala Jibrin and pledged their support to enable him become the next Governor of the state in 2019.