“I am Confident Of Victory” – Obiano

The wait for the today has finally come to an end. The incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano arrived at his polling station at Otuocha Ward 1 to cast his vote this morning at approximately 10am.

As Obiano cast his vote he expressed confident he would win the ongoing gubernatorial election.

In his words, “a few minutes ago, I performed my Civic responsibility. It started with the accreditation I was told my card is verified, but my finger print, they said it couldn’t be read, but they said that doesn’t mind since my card had been verified, so I hope that counts. I’ve already performed my Civic responsibility. Am really upbeat, am very happy to see the large turnout of voters eagerly waiting to cast their votes. Am very confident that at the end of the day, am going to carry the day, I’ll win this election with a landslide victory, and that will be to the glory of God”.

The Governor arrived to the polling booth with his family and some of his well-wishers. He commented on the safety and smooth running of the voting process. He thanked the INEC for organizing a hitch free election for far.

“If you look around, you will see that there is peace and tranquility everywhere. I urge all my supporters all over Anambra state to please come out and diligently stay on the queue and vote. At the end of the day, their votes will count and the numbers will be counted. Little hick ups here and there. Delays, like in Uli, where two of the polling booths, as we speak, the INEC people are not there. We are following up on that. Other than that, there are very, very minor incidents here and there, but nothing to make me worry at this point in time”.