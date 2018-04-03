DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Hunters Vow To Crush Boko Haram, Conduct Self Fortification Rituals

Local hunters in Northeastern Nigeria have asked the government to utilise their knowledge of the terrain and hunting skills in the fight against Boko Haram.

The appeal was made as over 15,000 hunters gathered in Adamawa State for their annual oath-taking festival, known as Salala to fortify themselves.

The hunters, all dressed in warfare attire, with their guns dangling over their shoulders, vowed to crush Boko Haram, cattle rustlers as well as kidnappers.

The leader of the hunters in North eastern states, Muhammad Usman Tola, told the Africanews correspondent in Nigeria, Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz, that, ‘‘the hunters had so far played significant roles in the fight against Boko Haram’‘ adding that ‘‘it is common knowledge that we (hunters) are familiar with the terrain in dreaded forests, like the Sambisa forest’‘.

“We are appealing to the Nigerian government to allow us join the fight against Boko Haram at the Sambisa forest. We have thousands that were ever ready to join and assist,’‘ Tola said.

The Sambisa forest in Borno state was a popular hideout for Boko Haram militants and the Nigerian army has in the past conducted several raids to counter the insurgency.

‘‘So, we are ready to pursue the terrorists and other bush hidden criminals including cattle rustlers and kidnappers as well as armed bandits, because we know the terrain very well.’‘

Tola however added that the hunters needed the government to assist them with ammunition, transportation and logistics.

Hunters in north-east who have knowledge of the terrain have been assisting the military and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency.