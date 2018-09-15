DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

How The Corrupt Cabal Coerced Buhari’s Appointment Of DSS Boss

Yusuf Magaji Bichi’s appointment to the position of Director General [DG] of the Department of State Services [DSS] may have been greeted with uneasy calm within the staff and operatives of the DSS but the last may have not been heard of the near criminality that resulted to the propulsion of Yusuf to his current post.

Information made available to 247ureports.com through competent a source revealed that the appointment of the new DG was facilitated by a clique within the presidential cabal. Principally, it was championed by the gang at the federal ministry of Education under the auspices of the Federal Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu.

Malam Adamu who had accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to his recent trip to China in the company of Abdul M. Bello was revealed by our source to have impressed on the President to appoint Magaji Bichi as the substantive DG of the DSS – while in China – against the advise of a former head of State, Abdulsalami.

The Curriculum Vitae [resume] of Yusuf Magaji Bichi had been in circulation within select circles of the presidency. Particularly, the CV was being marketed by the cousin – Rabiu Bichi.

It was through Rabiu Bichi that Abdul Bello got a hold of the CV and pushed it over to the Federal minister of education. Our source further notes that pre-agreements were reached with the would-be DG concerning damning petitions drafted against the ministry of education and its parastatals such as UBEC and TETFund – submitted to the EFCC and other anti-graft organizations.

Our source reveals the Federal minister took the marketing of the new DG to the president to help cover up the cesspool of fraudulent contract awards with the education sector. Some of the corrupt activities have been reported by this medium, such as Exclusive: How Adamu Adamu Turned The Education Ministry To Cesspit Of Cronyism And Corruption, Uncovering Cesspool Of Corruption Inside Education Ministry, TETFund & BPP – and others. The clique is believed to hedge their bets on the new DG to help protect their interest.

Recently, in a bid to douse the impact of petitions submitted to the EFCC against the TETFund, the TETFund boss paid the EFCC office a visit through the facilitation of a relative of the education minister – where the TETFund boss agreed to sponsor seven EFCC agents to Hajj. The petition has yet to be acted on.

Our source however noted that the new DG appears a good man with a “good head on his shoulders”.