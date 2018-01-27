DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

How Police Rescued 2 South African Nationals

Police mounted pressure on the suspected kidnappers using Police Helicopter, Intelligence Response Team and Police Special Forces resulted to the release of the two (2) South African Nationals kidnapped at a Mining Site in Maidaro Village, Kaduna State.

The IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing and other detachments of the Force stormed the hideout of the suspected kidnappers who kidnapped two (2) South African Nationals, Mr. Thomas Arnold Pearce and Mr. Hendrik Gideon Smith on 23rd January, 2018 at Maidoro Village, Kaduna State; mounted pressure simultaneously from the air and on the ground led to the release of the two (2) South African Nationals unhurt in the early hours of today, 27th January, 2018.

The operation which lasted several hours in the Forest in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State that led to the release of the two (2) South African Nationals was made possible through coordinated efforts led by Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State. The IGP Intelligence Response Team, Police Special Forces, Police Airwing (Police Aerial Surveillance Helicopter) and Police personnel from Kaduna State Command overwhelmed the kidnappers and the two (2) victims were released. The two (2) South African Nationals have been handed over to the South African High Commission in Nigeria in the presence of their company’s representatives. Investigation is ongoing and effort is being intensified by the Joint Police Teams who are still in the Forest to arrest the kidnappers that carried out the crime. The Force will not relent in its renewed effort to rid the country of all forms of crimes and criminality and ensure adequate protection, security and safety of lives and properties of all Nigerians and other Nationals throughout the country.

