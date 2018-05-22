DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

How Davido performed to crowd of 10,000 fans in unknown South American country, Suriname Should Buhari Sack Inspector General Of Police? No

Yes View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Truth be told, Davido is undoubtedly one of the most enterprising Nigerian artistes at the moment.The Nigerian singer continues to break boundaries in his career.

The self-proclaimed OBO performed yesterdaay in the little known South American country , Suriname in South America. The crooner was able to pull a crowd of over 10,000 fans at the show.

An excited Davido posted the picture on his Instagram . He said:” WE POPPIN IN SOUTH AMERICA!!!!!!!!!!! 10,000 PPLE!! THANK YOU SURINAME 🇸🇷 I WILL NEVER FORGET THIS SHOW!! WOW!! ❤⭐⚡🏆I remember when we got the Suriname 🇸🇷 booking .. I was like ‘how? Dem know us there? ‘ Last night was so emotional 😭! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU AGAIN!!! ❤❤❤”.

The success of his performance in Suriname has elicited a lot of comments from fans.

Read them below.

@Adewale:Davido performed to 10k people in Paramaribo 😮. Even with my international specialist certification I still had to google the city to be sure. Does any Nigerian artist work harder than this guy tho?

@Suriname:Suriname?! I can’t locate Suriname on the map without Google.

@OnyeNkuzi: 10,000 people came to see Davido in Suriname?This is what I think: Nigerian musical acts should focus on “emerging markets”, I think they are better appreciated there than in Western markets, where they are likely to be regarded as “B list acts”.

Shola: Davido shutting it down in South American country, Suriname. They were feeling the music!”.

Peters: Wizkid sells out the 20,000 O2 arena in London.Davido shutsdown 10,000 capacity show in Suriname, South America .NAIJA WE’RE WORLDWIDE .

GIVE THESE GUYS SOME ACCOLADES!!

Suriname is a sovereign state on the north-eastern Atlantic coast of South America. It is bordered by the Atlantic Ocean to the north, France (through French Guiana) to the east, Guyana to the west and Brazil to the south. At just under 165,000 square kilometers (64,000 square miles), it is the smallest country in South America.[note 1] Suriname has a population of approximately 558,368,[8] most of whom live on the country’s north coast, in and around the capital and largest city, Paramaribo.

Suriname was long inhabited by various indigenous people before being explored and contested by European powers from the 16th century, eventually coming under Dutch rule in the late 17th century. During the Dutch colonial period, it was primarily a plantation economy dependent on African slaves and, following the abolition of slavery, indentured servants from Asia. In 1954, Suriname became one of the constituent countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. On 25 November 1975, the country of Suriname left the Kingdom of the Netherlands to become an independent state, nonetheless maintaining close economic, diplomatic, and cultural ties to its former colonizer.

–

Source: https://www.thenewsguru.com/how-davido-performed-to-crowd-of-10000-fans-in-unknown-south-american-country-suriname/