Chief Anthony Chukwu from Umueze-1, in Ehime-mbano LGA of Imo State needs no introduction in Nigeria, and among the Christian Community due to his humanitarian gestures and philanthropy. He is a renowned but extremely humble business man who has devoted his life, time and resources to serve God, and better the life of people and communities around him.

The Papal knight of St Gregory, Sir Chukwu who had returned from Rome after 40 days of fasting and prayer during the lenten period was said to have received an invitation from the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha for a private meeting at Imo State Government Lodge, Abuja.

Governor Rochas Okorocha, Ifeanyicy.com learnt had sought the counsel of the philanthropist and to use him to reach out to Imo political leaders who are opposed to his 2019 political projections. The Chief who is not known to speak often on public issues had boldly told the Governor to his face, in a meeting also attended by his aides that he cannot play God by thinking of imposing his Son-in-law as Governor of Imo State in 2019, himself as the Senator of Orlu Zone and other aspirants across the state.

He reportedly cautioned the Governor on the dangers of imposing candidates on Imolites ahead of 2019 general election and reminded him that we are in a democratic government where the will of the people should reign supreme. The Chief who is known for his courage of speaking truth to power always advised the Governor that he should allow the will of party faithfuls and Imo electorates prevail.

Chukwu popularly known with his chieftaincy title “Onweghi ihe Kariri Chineke” who respected the private invitation of the Governor and advised him quietly was said to be shocked that those working with the Governor or surrounding him could leak his private discussions with the Imo chief executive to the media. Our sources revealed that Chief Chukwu is worried that if a private discussion with the Governor in his official Lodge in Abuja could be leaked, it then means that Governor Rochas Okorocha has no trusted aides and associates.

He became more apprehensive when his attention was drawn to newspaper and online publications of the matter.

According to our sources, Chief Chukwu was of the opinion that, even though he spoke to the Governor for the good of all, he expected it to be private but was surprised by the media attention it has generated nationally.

According to sources, Chief Chukwu had advised Governor Okorocha that the manner and method in which he endorsed Uche Nwosu his Chief of Staff and preferred APC Governorship candidate come 2019 was hasty.

The chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, our source further learnt informed the Governor that the current crisis in the state was as a result of his utterances and lack of wide consultation emphasizing that his absolute endorsement of Uche Nwosu is capable of destroying the young man’s blossom political career.

Chukwu who thereafter reportedly told the Governor that he still has room to make peace with Imo people before its too late, stated that imposition of aspirants or candidates cannot work in Imo State, insisting that the Governor can not impose his wish on Imo stakeholders in Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe Zones, not even in his native Ideato.

The business mogul who has invested hugely in human capacity building, community development and propagation of the gospel of Christ, is a man who speaks the truth always in the interest of good governance, justice and equity. He had in 2007 advised Senator Ararume to step down his gubernatorial ambition in the interest of Okigwe Zone when it became clear that the powers that be were determined to frustrate him. He had gone ahead to support Dr Ikedi Ohakim who was eventually declared the Governor. In 2011 before the general elections, he had also advised his brother and friend Governor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim to watch his back and make peace with Imo people, but his failure to heed to his advice culminated in the disastrous political outing of the former Governor in 2011, thereby losing the election to chief Okorocha.

To avoid the repeat of 2011 experience, Chukwu our sources revealed had advised Governor Okorocha to retrace his steps, stop playing God, and make peace with his party faithful, and poor Imo voters.

IfeanyiCy Njoku writes from Owerri