More evidence has emerged in court on how an 8-year-old girl Chimkanso Mmezue was allegedly killed by her neighbor Ifeanyi Dike last year around Eliozu area of Port Harcourt.

Sergeant Festus Ilerhunwa, the Prosecuting witness and Investigating Police officer to the accused told the court that Ifeanyi Dike in his statement wrote that he didn’t intend to kill the late Chikamso but intended to have carnal knowledge of her after drugging her to sleep with a chemical substance that ended up killing her.

The prosecuting witness also told the court that Ifeanyi Dike in the statement informed his police friend, inspector Ugochukwu Wamiro who is the second defendant, after he realized the 8-year-old girl Chimkaso Mmezue had died, who later suggested to him that he should mutilate some organs of the dead body for ritual purposes.

John Ndah counsel to the second defendant Ugochukwu Wamiro, objected to the evidences given by the prosecuting witness.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli adjourned the matter till August 3rd for accelerated cross examination of prosecuting witness.