DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

House of Reps: ASATU Endorses Obiano’s Aide For Nwoye’s Seat

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), has endorsed the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Political Matters, Chinedu Obidigwe, in the 2019 election to replace the member representing Anambra East/West Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representative, Dr.Tony Nwoye.

Nwoye was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the last year’s governorship election in the State.

Speaking with journalists after a crucial meeting of all Presidents General of communities in Aguleri, Anambra East/West Local government areas of the State, the National President General of the Association, Chief Alex Onukwue who spoke on behalf of others, said their findings have shown that the House of Representative hopeful would make a good representative if given the chance in 2019.

“We are endorsing Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe, based on a communiqué reached between leaders of thoughts in the two council areas that form the Federal constituency that alphabetically, Anambra East should produce a candidate for the position come 2019, and also because of the stand for peace, unity and development.

“We want to appeal to all our political leaders in the constituency to give him maximum support for us to have effective representation who will continue the good work of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State.

The group described Obidigwe as a tested and trusted man, promising to rally support for him in order to actualize his dream of representing the peace loving people of Anambra East/ West Local Government Area in the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

“We need quality representative who will continue and emulate Chief Willie Obiano and Sen. Victor Umeh footpaths to sustain and attract the desired development to our dear state particularly Anambra East and West and that Bridge Builder that we need at the moment is our renowned Political Activist and the serving Special Adviser to Willie Obiano on Political issues, Comrade Chinedu Obidigwe,” the group stated.