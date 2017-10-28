Home Eagles Lament, Await Share Of WAFU Cup $50,000

One month after the WAFU Cup tournament, the players of the Nigerian Home Eagles team are yet to receive their share of the $50,000 prize money for finishing second, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The tournament was staged at the Sekondi Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana from 9 September to 24 September.

The Home Eagles squad are to a share the sum of $50,000 cash prize as runners-up but Completesportsnigeria.com gathered from at least two players from the squad that they have not been paid.

According to the players, prior to the tournament, the Nigerian Football Federation had stated that they (the players) were not entitled to any bonuses or allowances but would instead share whatever prize money they won at the sub-regional tournament.

The Nigerian team consisting of 18 players and seven officials were expected to share the $50,000.

In separate interviews with players in the squad, they revealed that they were assured by the secretary of the team that the funds due to them would be duly paid before the start of the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco.

“We haven’t been paid and I’m gradually losing hope in getting the money,” one of the players who spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com in confidence stated.

“Most of the players are cash strapped and need these funds but they can’t speak out for fear of being victimised.”

Another player also revealed that he was informed by a team official that the cheque received from the organisers of the competition could not be processed as at beginning of October but he was assured of payments in the coming weeks.

Nigeria’s Home Eagles lost 4-1 to hosts Ghana in the final.