American veteran actor, Morgan Freeman has been accused of sexual harassment. 16 people in total, including eight who said they were harassed by the 80-year-old, came forward to discuss Freeman’s behavior.

According to CNN, a young woman who worked as a production assistant on the set of Going In Style claims that the Oscar-winning actor made unwanted advances, tucked her inappropriately and made comments about her figure on a regular basis.

“[Freeman] kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear,” she detailed. She also said that he tried to “touch” and “lift” her skirt, and that co-star Alan Arkin made a comment telling him to stop, which “freaked him out.”

“Freeman’s alleged inappropriate behavior was not limited to that one movie set, according to other sources who spoke to CNN.”

The site continues, “A woman who was a senior member of the production staff of the movie Now You See Me in 2012 told CNN that Freeman sexually harassed her and her female assistant on numerous occasions by making comments about their bodies.”

The woman said that other women on the set knew to dress more modestly if Freeman came around.

“Several other times during this investigation, when a CNN reporter contacted a person who had worked with Freeman to try to ask them if they had seen or been subjected to inappropriate behavior by an actor they had worked with — not initially even naming the actor they were asking about — the person would immediately tell them they knew exactly who the reporter had in mind: Morgan Freeman.”

Freeman’s representatives have not responded to the allegations.