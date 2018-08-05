DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…Says Okorocha Is Lawless

Reacting to the ongoing political logjam in Imo State occasioned by the impeachment proceeding against the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere, an illustrious son of Owerri zone, Chief Okey Njoku has said that Owerri zone will hold Governor Rochas Okorocha and the Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, reponsiblle should anything happen to Prince Madumere.

Chief Njoku, a renowned professional Engineer in the oil industry from Owerri zone made the remark while addressing the newsmen in Owerri, yesterday.

He wondered how Imo Commissioner of Police hurriedly withdrew Prince Madumere’s police details not minding the Court order tat stopped the impeachment proceedings due to the suit before the court over constitutional breaches in the process so far taken by members of Imo State House of Assembly and other parties in the imbroglio.

He described the impeachment plot against the Deputy Governor as show of hate and ingratitude by Governor Okorocha to the people of Owerri zone.a

He took a swipe at Ekenze Calistus describing him as a disgrace to Owerri people by his quick acceptance to replace Madumere who happens to be his kinsman. He queried: “what has Okorocha done for the people of Owerri zone to warrant a traitor like Ekenze jumping at his offer if not for self serving purposes? Okorocha has ended up defacing Owerri roads thereby throwing the capital city into environmental crisis as every roads he paved without either a design, soil test and poorly done are fast turning into gullies and mere ponds.”

Speaking further, he alleged that it has come to the knowledge of Owerri zone over the plot to harm Madumere through various means. He warned against anything happening to the Deputy Governor or any leader of Owerri zone leaders, saying that such will not only spell doom for the State but that Okorocha and the Commissioner of Police will be held liable.

Meanwhile, he has hailed the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere for his integrity, quality leadership and his consistency in insisting on good governance and people oriented policies, assuring that Imo people will pay him back at the right time.

The professional Engineer also commended five members of Imo State House of Assembly for standing up against impunity, dictatorship and injustice despite threats, assuring that posterity will remember them well.

In the same vein, pan Owerri zone zone group through its leader, Chief Martin Opara has regretted the the purported impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, describing the unfortunate failed effort as legislative rascality. He wondered how those who could not defend those that voted them into power could be embarking in most unpopular political action against a forthright leader like Prince Madumere.

He therefore described the action of the sponsored lawmakers as effort in futility having disobeyed Court Order restraining them from the purported impeachment proceeding.

He also took time to shower encomium on the eight lawmakers who shunned the illegal impeachment effort, calling them the heroes of democracy.

On withdrawal of security details of Prince Madumere, Chief Opara called on the Commissioner of Police to quickly restore Deputy Governor’s security, warning that the people of Owerri zone will hold him and Okorocha responsible should anything happens to the Owerri zone leader and others.

It will be recalled that on July 30, 2018, presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Benjamin Iheka, during a court sitting in High Court 8 handed out an Order restraining the Chief of Judge of Imo State, Speaker with other members of Imo State House of Assembly and 7 man panel of inquiry from any further action concerning impeachment proceeding against the Deputy Governor.

In a swift embarrassing turn of events, it was reported that Okorocha’s loyal lawmakers in defiance to the court order embarked on the purported impeachment of the Deputy Governor where the media and other public servant were refused access to the chamber. However, the Chief Judge and other sister Judges in obedience to rule of law refused swearing-in Okorocha’s new Deputy Governor designate after almost five hours of waiting. It was the Attorney-General of the State, Hon. Militus Nlemadim, who informed the guests of what what transpired thought he unclearly said it was due to court order stopping the swearing-in ,which Madumere’s Chief Press Secretary has debunked.