Hit Makers Of 2017

–

Davido

This year, Davido impressed such that he emerged one of the most celebrated musicians in Nigeria. With hits such as ‘If’ ‘Fall’, ‘Fia’ and ‘Like That’, he won not just hearts of music lovers, but awards too.

Simi

2017 was indeed a lovely year for Simi with the release of her debut album titled “Simisola”. Some of the hits in the album include ‘Joromi’, ‘Love Don’t Care’, ‘Smile For Me’ and ‘Aimasiko’.

B-Red

Still considered an unproven act by a lot of people, B-Red has been dropping singles for a while without any hit. With ‘Foh For You’, Davido’s cousin did catch the attention of his fans.

Koker

‘Kole Work’ was a popular line for a while before the trend frizzled out. Inspired by a song from Koker, the Choc Boy got a lot of reviews due to the comic angles of the hit and its reality message too.

Dice Ailes

Chocolate City’s artiste, Dice Ailes, scores a high with his song titled ‘Ella’. A romance themed song, ‘Ella’ appeals to RnB lovers.

Reekado Banks

With his debut album released in 2016, Reekado Banks announced his presence in the music industry. This year, he enforced his presence with more songs including ‘Easy Jeje’.

Olamide

Experimentation or not, Olamide does know how to drop hits. With ‘Wo’ a street themed song he warmed the hearts of his fans. With ‘Love No Go Die’ he confirmed that his music wasn’t only about rap unveiling his romantic side.

Falz

‘Something Light’ by Falz is still reverberating in the music scene. The lyric of this song which features YCee depicts the irony of the typical Nigerian girl who says the opposite of her true intent.

Kiss Daniel

Although he is currently in a crisis of sort with his record label G-Worldwide Entertainment, this has not taken the shine off Kiss Daniel. Fine Kiss Daniel released his highly successful debut album “New Era” last year. This year, he has been rocking parties and clubs with two new singles namely ‘Yeba’ and ‘Sofa’.

Tiwa Savage

Coming off a nearly ruined marriage, Tiwa Savage dropped an EP titled “Sugarcane”. Two songs from the EP considered hits are ‘All Over’ and ‘Ma Lo’. The later song features Wizkid and Spellz.

Mayorkun

Mayorkun was Davido Worldwide Music’s (DWM) discovery. Two hits from the artiste that attracted attention his way are ‘Mama’ and ‘Che-Che’.

Tekno

Call him the man with the midas touch and you won’t be wrong. Everything Tekno touches musically turns a hit. ‘Mama’, ‘Yawa’ ‘Samantha’ and even ‘Rara’ some of the songs he dropped this year are no exception.

Wizkid

‘Come Closer’ featuring Drake is arguably the biggest hit from Wizkid in 2017. However, the artiste did drop other singles including ‘Manya’.

Reminisce

Indigenous rapper, Reminisce, continued his impressive run with the song ‘Ponmile’. For those on the street, ‘Pomile’ is the thing.

Dice Ailes

An emerging act, Dice Ailes, attracted attention with his song influenced by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola. ‘Otedola Money’ even saw the singer getting thumbs up from the billionaire.

Small Doctor

‘Omo Iya Teacher’ as Small Doctor is also known is the discovery of 2017. His songs ‘Penalty’, ‘Uzobu’ were no doubt a massive success both among the elites and those on the street.

Runtown

‘Made Over You’, a song by Runtown was a hit for lovers of RnB. Runtown, also released ‘For Life’ another song that did well.

Wande Coal

‘Iskaba’ remains one of Wande Coal’s biggest songs in a while. The song, did give him positive reviews.

Ycee- Juice

2017 really saw YCee releasing some juice. Omo Alhaji’s song titled ‘Juice’ was a mad hit no doubt.

Mr Eazi

For Many, Mr. Eazi is the man of the moment. The Nigerian act with a lot of Ghanaian influence had a lovely run in 2017 releasing several hits asides the content of his EP titled “Accra To Lagos”. His ‘Banku Music’ did steal a lot of shows both in and outside Africa. One song which attracted a lot of commendation from him was ’Leg Over’.

Niniola

A Queen of seduction for many, Niniola has been in the game for a while. She announced her presence with the song ‘Maradona’. A hit loved by many, she also dropped ‘Sicker’.

2Baba

An old timer, 2Baba did hold his own in 2017. Releasing a couple of songs, one of his most reviewed was ‘Gaga Shuffle’.

9ice

A lost and almost forgotten 9ice found his way back into music reckoning with two songs namely ‘Living Things’ and ‘Economy’. The song also paved the way for some massive collaboration.

Junior Boy

An almost unknown artiste, Junior Boy, shook the music space with his song titled ‘Irapada’. A collaboration with 9ice, ‘Irapada’ attracted some negative reviews due to its endorsement of people of questionable characters, but still got many dancing in clubs and parties.

Skales

The “Never Say Never Guy” as Skales is called did a good work teaming up with Burna Boy for the song ‘Cool Temper’. It was a delightful delivery from two talented artistes.

–

Source: https://independent.ng/hit-makers-2017/