Highlife Legend Ewurama Badu Reported Dead

She passed away at the Effiduase Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, 26thOctober, 2017 around 9pm.

She died at the age of 72.

The cause of her death is not yet known but sources say the singer had been ill for some time.

The President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffuor, has on behalf of the union confirmed the death of the legendary highlife musician through this statement:

“The Musicians Union of Ghana announces with heavy heart the demise of ace highlife musician Awurama Badu.

The musician who had been sick for a while passed at the Effiduase Govt Hospital in the late hours of yesterday.

Awurama Badu sang hit songs such as ‘Komkom’, Medofo adaada me,’ ‘Obaatan Refre Ne Mma etc.

In 2016 she was honoured together with female legends like Asabea Kropa, Grace Omaboe, Grace Nortey, Efua Dorkeno, Naa Adjaley, Wilhelmina Mensah, Naa Amanua of Wulomei by Value for Life, a non-governmental organisation founded by the then Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts at a programme, Dzifa Ablah Gomashie.