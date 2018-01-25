DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Herdsmen still killing my kinsmen, security men – Ortom

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has decried the continuous killing of Benue people as well as policemen on duty in the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom who spoke when Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso visited to commiserate with him and the entire state over the new year attack that claimed 73 lives said one of his kinsmen in Guma LG area was killed and burnt to ashes, and a mobile policeman killed between Wednesday and Thursday.

He told Kwankwaso that “one of my kinsmen was killed and burnt yesterday and as I speak to you now, the security men sent to keep watch over there are being killed by herdsmen in my Local Government“.

Ortom who thanked the senator for his visit also lambasted those who said he is crying too much saying “how can you invade my state and kill my people and still expect me to keep quiet.

“Give me justice and I will keep quiet but as long as there is no justice, I will continue to talk and sing. This is unacceptable.

“My heart bleeds for my country Nigeria. Silent means consent and those who keep quiet because it is happening in Benue today should pray it doesn’t happen in their state. We must be fair to all so that everyone will feel protected by the constitution of the country“, he added.

Earlier, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso had donated food to Benue state government to enable her cushion the sufferings of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue.

Sen. Kwankwaso while making the donation said he visited Governor Samuel Ortom to condole with him and the entire people of Benue for the unfortunate killings of 73 persons during the herdsmen attack early this year .

Kwankwaso donated 1200 bags of rice to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, through his foundation, Kwankwasiya Foundation saying he was aware that apart from 73 persons killed durring the attack, over 80,000 others are displaced.

“As a former Governor, I know the cost of taking care of such people. That is why my Kwakwasiya Foundation is making this donation for onward transmission to the IDPs“.

He called on the federal government and the entire national Assembly to assist Benue state and all other states experiencing the same act to conteibute their quota in ensuring lasting peace to the states.

“I join many Nigerians to condemn this killings and similar acts in Taraba, Zamfara and other states of the country. We need to join hands to ensure this killing don’t happen again in Benue or any part of the country“, he added