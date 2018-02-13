DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Following the killing of a 32 year old Farmer, Tunde Olayemi on Sunday at Ipao Ekiti by Fulani herdsmen, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose Tuesday morning visited traditional rulers, Chiefs and people of Ipao Ekiti and its environ to commiserate with family of the deceased and the community at large over the attack.

The governor was welcomed by hundreds of placard carrying youths with inscriptions registering their displeasure at the menace of the herdsmen. Mr. Fayose in his address promised to compensate family of the deceased. He promised to amend the anti-grazing law such that anyone who deliberately kill cows/herders will be liable to a year imprisonment.

Mr. Fayose promised to set up a 5 man committee with a task to unravel the cause and put a permanent solution to incessant attacks on the town.

Charging the people not to take law into their hands by way of reprisals.