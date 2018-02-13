Published On: Tue, Feb 13th, 2018

Herdsmen Killing: Fayose Visits Ipao Community, Sets Up Investigative Committee 

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Herdsmen Killing: Fayose Visits Ipao Community, Sets Up Investigative Committee

Herdsmen Killing: Fayose Visits Ipao Community, Sets Up Investigative Committee

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Following the killing of a 32 year old Farmer, Tunde Olayemi on Sunday at Ipao Ekiti by Fulani herdsmen, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose Tuesday morning visited traditional rulers, Chiefs and people of  Ipao Ekiti and its environ to commiserate with family of the deceased and the community at large over the attack.

The governor  was welcomed by hundreds of placard carrying youths with inscriptions registering their displeasure at the menace of the herdsmen. Mr. Fayose  in his address  promised to compensate family of the deceased. He promised to amend the anti-grazing law such that anyone who deliberately kill cows/herders will be liable to a year imprisonment.

Mr. Fayose promised to set up a 5 man committee with a task to unravel the cause and put a permanent solution to incessant attacks on the town.

Charging the people not to take law into their hands by way of reprisals.

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It