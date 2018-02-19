Herbalist Nabbed In Anambra Over Rituals

By Nedum Noble

Vigilantes and youths of Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, at the weekend, arrested a herbalist, simply identified as Ogbuebunu for allegedly buying virgins’ underwear for N10,000 for ritual purposes.

The herbalist, a native of Aguluizigbo in Anaocha LGA of the state, but said to be residing in Abagana, was allegedly ejected from his former abode in Enugwu Ukwu, à community near Abagana.

247ureports.com gathered that trouble started when a boy allegedly engaged by the herbalist to source for virgins’ underwear at a cost of N10,000 per supply, was caught by the village youths during one of the outings.

“The boy, during investigations, named the herbalist as an accomplice.

“The youth reportedly trooped to the herbalist’s house and dragged him to the community’s deity where he allegedly confessed and pleaded for forgiveness,” the source said.

According to the source, the herbalist was ejected him from Abagana and his property set ablaze after he was forced to unlock the keys.

The source added, “A serious thing happened today in abagana. There is one native doctor that lives at Akanogu in Umudunu village, Abagana.

“He hails from Aguluzoigbo and was caught today.

“He used to send one small boy from Umudunu to go and steal children’s (virgins’) pants for him and the boy confessed that the man used to pay him N10,000 each time.

“When the youths invaded the herbalist’s house, they saw series of names written by him on a letterhead, lots of padlocks, keys and caskets.

“This was the same thing he did at Enugwu Ukwu, which made them to send him packing from the community some years ago.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nkeiruka Nwode, when contacted on the telephone, said she had “informally heard about the story,” but the matter had not been officially reported to her office.

“I have contacted the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area where the crime supposedly happened, but the DPO said he did not know about it,” she added.