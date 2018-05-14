DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Helipad Attack: Airforce Beefs Up Security Around Airforce Helipad

Following the attack on the airforce landing site at Igbogene, Yenagoa in Bayelsa State in the early hours of Sunday May 13, by unknown gunmen, tight security has been mounted around the helipad by the airforce personnel.

Reports from Igbogene on Monday have it that motorists and pedestrians passing around the vicinity of the helipad were thoroughly frisked by polite but stern looking armed security personnel.

A statement by the Director Public Relations of NAF, Air Vice Marshall Olatukumbo Adesanya, confirmed that the attack took place in the early hours of Sunday.

He said the gunmen attacked the guard post of the Nigerian Airforce helipad at Igbogene Yenagoa.

He disclosed that air force personnel on guard duty warded off the attack after an exchange of gun battle. He did not state whether there was casualty during the attack.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Sadiq Abubakar has directed immediate investigation into the circumstances that led to the attack and other circumstances surrounding the incident.