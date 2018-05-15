DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press Statement

Health Strike: Buhari’s Refusal To Act Is Height Of Insensitivity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the refusal by President Muhammadu Buhari to address the devastating strike action by health workers across the country, is a clear manifestation of insensitivity to the plight and suffering of Nigerians.

We lament the anguish of hundreds of Nigerians who are abandoned and dying by the day in our public hospitals, just because President Buhari and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) attach no importance to issues that concern the average Nigerian.

Is it not the height of insensitivity that while Nigerians in dire need of medical attention are languishing, President Buhari abandoned them without any form of intervention and embarked on medical tourism in London with our common patrimony?

As if that was not enough, upon his return to Nigeria, instead of summoning an emergency meeting of critical stakeholders to find solution to the problem, Mr. President abandoned the striking health workers and chose to organize and attend a political rally in Jigawa state for a doomed 2019 re-election bid.

Such aloofness by the government is directly responsible for the escalation of killings and bloodletting in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kogi, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna states and others parts of the country, where marauders and insurgents are pillaging our citizens as if overlooking the plight of Nigerians has become a state policy.

In the PDP, the health, security and welfare of Nigerians remain pivotal to us and that is why we feel pained that compatriots are dying in their numbers because of the refusal of the Buhari-led APC administration to address the health workers’ strike.

The PDP, therefore, stands with Nigerians at this critical time. We identify with the sick and those who have lost their loved ones under this present circumstance and urge all public-spirited individuals, humanitarian organizations and the international community to come to the aid of our nation, since it has become clear that the Buhari administration has no agenda for the health sector.

Furthermore, while we plead with the health workers to be open to ways to solve the problem, we charge Nigerians to support one another and adhere to all health etiquettes to forestall an outbreak of epidemic and health crisis.

Finally, the world have now seen why Nigerians have reached a consensus not to allow this insensitive and anti-people APC administration to continue beyond 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary