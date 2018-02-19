DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Yakubu Salisu A, Kano

The Minister of Information Mr. Lai Muhammed has reiterated the Federal Government’s readiness to prosecute any person or group of persons who engages in hate speeches and well as any media home that allowed itself to be used by such persons.

The minister made warning during the opening ceremony of the 2nd National Union of Journalist (NUJ) National conference taking place in Kano with the theme; Hate Speech: Halting the tide before it is too late expected to last for two days.

Alh. Muhammed stress that journalism, which is well guided by professional ethics and standard is poised to enhance peaceful co-existence in the society should not be misconstrued by social media users

Lai Mohammed who revealed the new disposition of government on hate speeches cited the 2011 terrorism act, posited that, henceforth, offenders of dangerous comments would be treated in accordance with the act.

Lai reminded that government directive on National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction any broadcast station who allows its air wave to be used as medium for promotion of hate speeches, still stands.

Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Madam Grace Ita Gekpe, the minister posited that as postulated by provisions of the constitution, freedom of expression and speeches, such privilege should not be abused.

Declaring the conference open, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said national discuss on hate speeches cannot be considered more appropriate given the multiple challenges bedeviling the country’s unity and values. Ganduje appaluded the union’s foresight and the choice of Kano to hold the national conference.

Soro, the former NUJ president who also chaired that opening session of the conference lamented infiltration of new media with unverified information insisted promulgation of law through Kano state house of assembly to tame fabricated news and false information.

He confessed that attempt to initiate provisions of law to control the abuse of society degenerate into confusion at the national assembly insisted that the moves at the state legislation should not fail.

NUJ President Abdulwaheed Odusile cautioned members while exercising their powers on desks to be mindful of national interest.

“As journalists and editors, we have the responsibility to keep out all manners of hate speeches and filter any traces inimical to our peaceful coexistence as a nation.