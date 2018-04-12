DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Gunmen Kill Syrian Businessman, Abduct Son In Kano

Unknown gunmen have killed a Syrian businessman, Ahmed Areeda, and kidnapped his 14-year old son, Muhammad, in Kano State.

DAILY NIGERIAN reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday night at 8:05pm when the yet-to-be-identified gunmen waylaid the deceased as he was going to pick his car alongside his two sons at the Kano office of Nigerian Red Cross along Hospital Road.

It was also gathered that the deceased was shot dead by the assailants while resisting the abduction of his son.

Witnesses told DAILY NIGERIAN that the gunmen were about eight and that they attacked the deceased when he went to pick his car in the Nigerian Red Cross office premises.

A witness who preferred not to be named said, “He closed his shop around 8:00 pm, so he went to pick his car at the Red Cross office compound where he used to park.

“Unfortunately, the gunmen who parked outside the office in a green Peugeot car with tinted glass were apparently waiting for him. Some of them followed him into the compound while others remained behind.

“Those that followed the Syrian man inside the Red Cross office shot him in the head and took away one of his sons, Muhammad,” he said.

Another witness who was emotional said the deceased’s second child ran

to his shop and informed him that some gunmen had killed his father,

saying “When I went to the scene I met him dead. They shot him through

his ear.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the incident.

“It was a case of suspected kidnappers who came to kidnap a boy, and in the process they killed the father,” Mr Majia, a superintendent of police, said. Mr Majia added that no arrest was made so far in connection with the

incident and the whereabouts of the abducted boy was still unknown.

He however, said that police had commenced investigation into the case.

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/breaking-gunmen-kill-syrian-businessman-abduct-son-in-kano/